Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

