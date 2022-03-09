Bounty0x Price Down 4.1% This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $186,925.57 and $31,787.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x's official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x's official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

