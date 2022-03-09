-$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.30). Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($3.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.