First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.39 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.