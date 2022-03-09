First Hawaiian Bank Sells 190 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $204.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

