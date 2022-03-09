Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Target Price at $35.57

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Valvoline has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.