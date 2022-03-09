IFP Advisors Inc Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77.

