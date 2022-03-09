State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 86,900 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

