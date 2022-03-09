State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 27,280 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,771 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

