Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $289,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

