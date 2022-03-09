Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.