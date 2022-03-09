DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
DURECT stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DURECT by 274.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DURECT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DURECT by 330.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
