DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

DURECT stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Get DURECT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DURECT by 274.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DURECT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DURECT by 330.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.