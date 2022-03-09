Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

