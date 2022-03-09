Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 4.59. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 13,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,469.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 46,407 shares of company stock worth $156,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

