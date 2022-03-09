Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.94.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

