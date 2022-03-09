Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 72,324 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 735.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 328,365 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 454.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 833,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 201,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,852. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

