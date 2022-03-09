State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in State Street by 497.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 17.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

