Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Issued By Scotiabank

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

PKI stock opened at C$32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

