Wedbush Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of DECK opened at $241.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $231.88 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

