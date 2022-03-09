Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRT. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

NYSE FRT opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.87 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

