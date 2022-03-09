Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SR. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,121,000 after buying an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498,156 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.