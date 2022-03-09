VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lifted to B at TheStreet

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EGY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

EGY stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 176,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 158,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 156,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

