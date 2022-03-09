VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lifted to B at TheStreet

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
EGY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
EGY stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.89.
About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
