Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 442,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 438,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 667.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 409,642 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,875,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 180,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NFE opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.46. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

