Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,344 shares of company stock worth $2,198,729 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SNCY opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

