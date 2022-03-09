Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,933 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after buying an additional 96,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in ADT by 2.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 71.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 620,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

