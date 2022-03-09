Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 88,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,900,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

