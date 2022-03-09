Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain Sells 5,808 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $180,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FHI opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

