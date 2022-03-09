Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 9,015 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

