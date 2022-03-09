Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLW. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $474.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.