Comerica Bank Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $73,691,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $19,555,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $165.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.81.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.