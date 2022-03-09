MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $3,529,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

