Linda R. Evans Sells 1,122 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLOW opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 171.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

