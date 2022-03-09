Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.