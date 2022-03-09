Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

