Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,209 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 145,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

