Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 143,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of ProPetro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUMP opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

