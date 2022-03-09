Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.37. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

