Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,886,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 3,518,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

