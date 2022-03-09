Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXCOF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price target on shares of Exco Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the designing, development and manufacturing of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.