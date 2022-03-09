iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Douglas Devine Sells 576 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.11. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

