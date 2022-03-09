Barclays Trims ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Target Price to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.33).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 188.15 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

