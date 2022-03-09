AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $239.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $237.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $178.65 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

