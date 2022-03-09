American International Group Inc. Sells 815 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

