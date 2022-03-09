American International Group Inc. Sells 1,564 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

