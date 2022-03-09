American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

