Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 387,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 199,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,730,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 184,321 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,023,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 172,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SUM opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

