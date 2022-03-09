American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

