IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in February

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 618.0 days.
OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $173.19 on Wednesday. IMCD has a 52 week low of $166.50 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IMDZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMCD from €166.00 ($180.43) to €153.00 ($166.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IMCD from €160.00 ($173.91) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.
