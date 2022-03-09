SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.30

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.30 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 274443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

