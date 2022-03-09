Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.05

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$78.05 and last traded at C$77.84, with a volume of 15340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.58.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.72.

In related news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

